Nollywood star Uche Jombo was among the top celebrities that stormed Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding in Imo state

Uche, in a post, said she needed many people to know that Nollywood stars have personal relationships with each other off social media

This is coming after fans have been dragging the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Ekehinde, among others

Popular actress, Rita Dominic’s wedding, continues to trend on social media and has seen some Nigerians dragging some top female celebrities for not attending the event, which took place in Imo state and not posting her photos on their social media timeline.

The likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Ekehinde, among others, have been among the popular names that have been called out.

Uche Jombo says Nollywood stars have personal relationships with each other. Credit: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

However, veteran actress Uche Jombo, who stormed the event alongside the likes of Ini Edo, Joke Silva, among others, have taken to social media to weigh in on the issue.

In a post via her social media timeline, Uche said she needs many to understand that Nollywood stars have personal relationships off social media as they have each other numbers.

She wrote:

“I truly wish people realize that in Nollywood peeps have personal relationships with others outside of social media. We have each other numbers. At least the ones you think are friends.”

See the post below:

Many fans of the actress have taken to the comment section to react, and Legit.ng captured some of them.

See the reactions below:

Nonskylaz:

"Understandable! I would love that WhatsApp group to continue growing. Kudos to the admin anyways.❤✨."

dmagical1:

"Me trying to understand this tweet."

morrisbogzy:

"I'm not in but I can agree to this, what we say on social media yesterday o at @ritaUdominic's is another prof."

leoanardImarcus:

"I never knew you were tall Aunty Jumbo. I spent all my child days with the thought that Jakia Akpia was taller than you. "

illiess231:

"They don’t know y’all been together before the social media era. And social media ain’t the real life. Please y’all keep on keeping on ❤️."

Uche Maduagwu blast Genevieve Nnaji for not attending Rita Dominic's wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shut down Owerri with her star-studded wedding on April 19 and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji’s absence was noticed.

Controversial Nollywood star, Uche Maduagwu, highlighted Genevieve’s absence with a post on his social media page as he called out the actress.

According to him, Genevieve not showing up for Rita’s wedding is Nollywood drama. Uche also added that Rita would have turned up for Genevieve if roles were reversed.

