Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Danielle’s achievement

The movie star made a video with his daughter as they explained to fans how she bagged 5 As out of five examinations she had done

Numerous fans and celebrities were very pleased with the news and took to the comment section to celebrate Danielle

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has once again celebrated the achievement of his daughter, Danielle, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of himself with the young girl as they told fans about her great academic feat.

In the video, the actor was seen asking Danielle how many courses she had written in school, to which she replied that she had done five.

Yul Edochie displays pride in daughter over her wonderful academic performance. Photos: @yuledochie

The actor then noted that it was supposed to be nine and his daughter explained that she was sick and wasn’t able to do all of them.

However, Danielle revealed that she had five As out of the five she had done and that she had not yet seen the result of the other ones she wrote after she recovered from her illness.

Yul then proceeded to celebrate his daughter over her good performance and made sure to tell her that she made him proud.

Internet users react

The sweet father and daughter moment between Yul and Danielle raised a lot of heartwarming reactions on social media. Read some comments below:

Luchydonalds:

“Awwwwww so beautiful to watch.”

Judithjude19:

“She so beautifully cute please protect her very well.”

Leroygramofficial:

“See as I Dey follow them smile like say I be dia family friend .”

Official_jennyc:

“see how am smiling foolishly.”

Juanpresh:

“Twin father and daughter ❤️❤️❤️.”

Callme_eminado:

“Their two be like boyfriend and girlfriend lol... Nice one odogwu ❤️.”

Toyeenbsworlddubai:

“Beauty & brains, God bless her!! .”

Opa_five_collections:

“So sweet but soon when she gets man she won’t have ur time again enjoy now.”

Chantel.igwe:

“This is good .”

Ugluvcollection1:

“Fine daughter .”

