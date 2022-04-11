Wisdom Macaulay, an elder brother to Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, in his latest video has appreciated Nigerians for the support he has gotten so far

The young man revealed his sister is yet to get back to him even though he tendered an apology to her and her family

Wisdom vowed to be a better person as he revealed he has taken up new projects and would give his best while at it

Wisdom Macaulay, who is one of the brothers of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, has sent an appreciation message to Nigerians as he showed off his family.

In the video he shared via his Instagram account, Wisdom thanked everyone who has reached out to help him.

Annie’s brother Wisdom Macaulay said he has not yet heard back from his sister. Credit: @wisdommacualay @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

He also thanked Nigerians for the positive criticism he received on social media after calling out his sister a few days ago.

Wisdom revealed he has gotten an offer to manage an upcoming artiste, among other new projects he has been called to handle.

He, however, revealed he was yet to receive any reply from Annie after he apologised to her and her family.

Wisdom promised to be a better person as he revealed he hoped to work on other projects in future.

Nigerians react to Wisdom's latest video

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react, and Legit.ng captured some of them below:

eluwa.joseph.393:

"So proud of u wizzy."

asabadigital:

"If you’ve genuinely apologized to your sister, you honestly don’t have to tell us cus the online family do more harm than God. Focus on the good things of life and happiness will locate you, the mistake is when you look or seek for unhealthy validation which you can’t get online but within your hearts."

amal_mommy

Thank u so much but we have no interest in the Macaulay idibia drama anymore our eyes n ears r paining Ah Ah na only una dea Nigeria abeg rest. Thanks so much

Wisdom Macaulay apologises to Annie Idibia

Barely a few days after dragging his sister, Annie Idibia, on social media, Wisdom Macaulay took to the platform to tender an unreserved apology.

In yet another video, Wisdom who is the older brother to Annie retracted all the claims he made against his sister.

He also went on to apologise to her husband and singer, 2baba, his mother as well his own wife. Wisdom also called on her colleagues in the industry to plead with the actress to forgive him.

