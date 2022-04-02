Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother to Annie Idibia, has retracted the allegations he labelled against the actress

Recall a while ago, he took to social media to call her out for not paying him for jobs he did for her, accusing her of being manipulative

In a recent video, Wisdom tendered an apology to the actress as well as 2baba and Nigerians, admitting to having lied about everything

Barely a few days after dragging his sister, Annie Idibia, on social media, Wisdom Macaulay has taken to the platform to tender an unreserved apology.

In yet another video, Wisdom who is the older brother to Annie retracted all the claims he made against his sister.

The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @macaulaywisdom, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

He also went on to apologise to her husband and singer, 2baba, his mother as well his own wife. Wisdom also called on her colleagues in the industry to plead with the actress to forgive him.

Contrary to his initial claims, Wisdom stated that he is not on drugs, admitting that he has never seen his sister doing drugs either.

Wisdom who stated that he is a movie director and a fashion designer also went on to beg well-meaning Nigerians to assist him with jobs so that he can stand as a man.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

renegulliams:

"This kind wisdom I neva see me before. #mumu man."

opearlzbusinessempire:

"The person recording you from the genesis to revelation is my problemGet help asap egbon Annie,erora ma fa loud‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

darlingeze.e:

"Talking like someone in gun point "

nimmyvibes:

"Wisdom wey no get wisdom."

dr.omalicha:

"Been waiting for this video SMH"

victoryy_xx:

"Can y’all stop posting him already???? Tomorrow he’ll say she threatened him to make this. Whatever it is WE DO NOT CARE!"

festus_72:

"If nah me Ehn nah soldier barrack you go dey iswr."

Una no get family head? Reactions as Wisdom claims Annie is manipulative

Recall Wisdom, in a previous video, claimed that he has worked for Annie on numerous projects that made her money while he didn't get anything in return.

He revealed that while this happened, he continued working for Annie because he felt she was his sister and would later fulfil all the promises she made to him.

Wisdom claimed that Annie was manipulative as she always wanted him to come back to her even after he told her to give him one of her cars to do uber.

Source: Legit.ng