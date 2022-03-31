Wisdom Macaulay has continued to call out his younger sister Annie Idibia as he revealed how he worked without getting paid

The young man claimed Annie was manipulative and wanted him to always rely on her and come for assistance

Wisdom added that he has been receiving death threats since he made the first video as he said he could no longer go home to his family

It appears the drama between Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and eldest brother Wisdom Macaulay wouldn't be ending anytime soon.

This comes as Wisdom, in a new video, claimed that he has worked for Annie on numerous projects that made her money while he didn't get anything in return.

Annie's eldest brother Wisdom claims she is manipulative. Credit: @annieidibia1 Wisdom Macaulay

He revealed that while this happened, he continued working for Annie because he felt she was his sister and would later fulfil all the promises she made to him.

Wisdom claimed that Annie was manipulative as she always wanted him to come back to her even after he told her to give him one of her cars to do uber.

He added that she made him her manager but asked him to stop after he was unavailable for one week.

See the video below:

Nigerians tell Annie's brother to get a job

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official_kahlan:

"I no Dey put mouth for pesin family. Me never settle the kasala wey dey my own."

base10_official:

"Guy go find work… you r a grown man, get your own job, and take care of yourself & family. Forget who no help you, go help yourself my G. E No Matta Pass Like That."

emetega:

"Una no get olori ebi for una family ni??? Why una dey disturb us ‍♀️."

preshistone:

"Must you work for your kid sister? Go out there and hustle bruv! She owe you nothinggg. You are her big brother for God sake. You suppose dey send her money sef. Na wa o."

Wisdom says Annie made him a slave

Annie Idibia fell out with another of her family member after her eldest brother, Wisdom, called her out on social media.

In a troubling video making the rounds online, Wisdom noted that his life is being threatened by his sister even though he has been working for her for some time.

Wisdom claimed that Annie has never paid him his dues but would rather send him stipends and when she is angry, she can decide to withdraw her help.

