Popular Yoruba film actress, Laide Bakare, has left social media users in awe following her revelation about her house

In a trending video shared by @nollywoodcitadel, the actress proudly revealed that her house took three months to be completed

Recall a while ago, the movie star was celebrated by her fans and colleagues after unveiling her mansion

Laide Bakare is still reeling in excitement over her recently-unveiled mansion and it is not hard to see why!

Recall Yoruba film actress shared the good news of her achievement with fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, Bakare posted a video of the new mansion while it was under construction.

The actress recently unveiled her mansion. Photo credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Well, following the official unveiling of the new home, another video has surfaced in which the movie star opened up about how long it took her to finish the house.

In the video shared by @nollywoodcitadel, the actress who appeared dressed up for either a shoot or an event, Bakare bragged about her new home.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Much to the surprise of her fans, the actress can be heard in a video stating it only took her three months to complete the project.

In her words:

"I can beat my chest, I'm very proud of it, this structure took just three months to be completed"

Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Laide Bakare

olajumoke_taiwo:

"Wow so fast so surprised❤️ congratulations dear."

iamlincoln77:

"Congratulations Our Dear & Beautiful Actress. Nah Strong woman you be @laidebakare."

adebanjogloria:

"Ile atura oo,congrats sis."

larrytaj2000:

"Congratulations."

adesanyatoyosi_ileyemi:

"More grace alhaja Shakirat @laidebakare."

A friend once sent me packing: Laide Bakare brags after owning 4 houses in Lagos

Ace movie star, Laide Bakare, is serving her followers some motivation on Instagram after talking about her achievements.

Laide shared a lovely photo on her page and noted that she has had the course to be chased away from the house of someone she once helped to become a better human being in the past.

The screen diva further made it known that she now has four houses of her own in Lagos and spoke fondly about how profitable the acting profession is.

Source: Legit.ng