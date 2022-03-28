Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shared some lovely videos of how she and her son King Andre had some mother and son moments at a hotel

Tonto Dikeh, in the video, was asking why her son was upset as they checkout of the hotel, which she said charges N270k per night

The actress said they had been at the hotel for a month as she begged her son to let them return home so they could save for their future

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has left many of her fans and followers in shock about the amount she paid to lodge at a hotel.

The come as Tonto shared a video of her son King Andre getting upset as they checkout, with the actress disclosing that the hotel charges N270k per night.

Tonto Dikeh’s son King Andre get upset as they checkout of a N270k per Night Hotel. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto added that they had been at the hotel for a month as she appealed to her son to let them leave.

To appease her son, the actress promised to take him out on Mother's Day as they couldn't get a room because it had all been booked owing to the All Progressive Congress (APC) convention, which took place on Saturday.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

thacutewinnie:

"If na me i go dey upset ."

heleneneoche:

"Eyah ur own better now u no won go huz again, but home is always d best ✌️✌️."

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"He wants the luxury life and not the average life ."

okiyele_evelyn:

"People wey dey shout Na lie maybe na because that kind money never touch you after Jenny’s glow wedding yesterday I just know say anything is possible in this country."

iamjesspink:

"Me sef dey find who go check me in,this heat is too much."

slimoluv:

"If you broke nah your business."

Source: Legit.ng