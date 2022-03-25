Nollywood’s Monalisa Chinda paid a visit to ailing actor Mr Ibu and shared a video on her Instagram page

Chinda’s visit appeared to have lightened up the comic actor’s mood as he was seen in a playful state in the video

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with goodwill messages for the actor is currently on admission at Zenith medical and kidney center Abuja

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has assured fans and concerned parties that veteran actor, Mr Ibu, is doing well and responding to treatment.

The actress paid a courtesy visit to Mr Ibu who is currently on admission at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, on behalf of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Actress Monalisa Chinda visits colleague Mr Ibu at the hospital. Photo: @monalisacode

“All is well ❤️❤️❤️Thank you all for your unflinching support for the AGN, Her national Executives and Members…Mr Ibu is doing well and responding to treatment at the Zenith medical and kidney center Abuja," the actress wrote.

Chinda equally shared an adorable video showing the moment she got playful with the ailing comic actor.

She caressed his face and this was followed by the actor making a funny attempt to share a kiss.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

adaoraukoh said:

"Awesome stuff sis well done."

maureen_solomon_okereke said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mona God bless you, @realiburess Nnem our Jehovah Rapha has done it in JESUS NAME Amen."

adaartstudio said:

"God will heal him in Jesus name Amen."

rootsnjuices said:

"God bless you, ma’am. Its the laughter and support for me."

jennies_beautyng said:

"A Queen with a beautiful heart❤️ may God perfect his healing ."

chrismarios.comm said:

"Now this is love❤️❤️❤️… y’all should just go to the hospital and show him love laidis. Now that he can see you and feel it."

