Nigerian international singer Wizkid is currently trending after a video of him and Angolan singer DDB went viral

In the video, Wizkid was seen holding DDB's hand, which comes four years after he called her his wife via his Twitter account

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have taken to social media to call out the singer's manager and baby mama Jada Pollock

Nigerian music icon Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid is making headlines after a video of him and Angolan singer and rapper Diana De Brito (DDB) went viral on social media.

The video showed Wizkid holding hands with DDB, which seems like nothing but a viral tweet by the Nigerian singer has suggested there could be more to it.

Wizkid in 2018 had in a tweet declared an interest in DDB, calling her his wife and even using her picture as his display picture.

See the tweet from 2018 below:

See the video post below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid was spotted holding hands with DDB

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to react to the video of him and DDB holding hands as many called out his manager and baby mama Jada Pollock.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_olugabriel:

"Jada is typing.."

emperorgas1:

"Justice for Jada."

justkingmartins:

"Jada in the mud."

rosee.o:

"I love all, she love me.. abi Una don forget ."

the_omolola:

"Wey zion mama? Wahala ."

wisdomcounsellin:

"Please who is sharing Moral Lessons on this one."

mhiz_chimmy:

" Mrs manager will not like dis"

___.adela:

"Machala go soon serve this one buffetonce a machala always a machala ❤️BIG WIZ TO THE WORLD.''

brown_shugar_:

"Machala dey for everybody ."

julucyjulucia:

"ABEG MAKE ASOEBI MATERIAL REACH WE THE ONLINE IN-LAWS O."

__jasper_moore:

" wizzy bad boy ❤️."

Jada Pollock slams troll who said she has no job

A drama unfolded on popular microblog Twitter following an exchange between popular talent manager and Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock and a troll.

It all started after Jada shared a tweet in which she revealed she love seeing Nigerian music star Wizkid work hard.

Reacting to her tweet, one Twitter user identified with the username @Biglewiz stressed that it was because she doesn't have a job.

