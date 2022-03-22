Nigerian singer Davido has shared a video of him test-driving his latest whip, a Lamborghini, which was delivered to him a few days ago

Davido had gone viral on social media after he took delivery of the luxury car which he had been expecting since last year

Reacting to the video, many of his fans couldn't help but hail him as they said he has worked hard and deserves everything he can get

DMW label owner Davido is trending on social media after he shared a video of him in his new Lamborghini.

The singer could be seen all focused on his driving as he tested the speed of his latest luxury car.

Davido tests the speed of his latest car. Credit: @Davido

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians, celebrities react as Davido test runs his new whip

Following the video of Davido test-driving his new car, many celebrities as well as his fans and followers have taken social media to react.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

iyangasignature:

"Baba deserve everything he has now & more.. he worked soooooo hard for em❤️."

iam_benkid:

"Car on speed 3 and still running fast like this? Omg man! ."

iammoscowblaze:

"EGUNGUN BECAREFUL NA EXPRESS U DEY GO."

onyii_ix:

"God when somebody's dad."

comedianslimm01:

"When the legendary OBO moves.....other cars park❤️❤️❤️❤️ baddest."

nohpheesat:

"The only celebrity I know that’s is living his best life in his country "

razzynkc:

"He worked smart. If na hard work some of us suppose done pass am nau."

sirbobbygram:

"He should try fast n furious 5 "

cubana_official__martt:

"OBO Davidowe love you OG."

bitmoney911:

"After you na you we're proud of you❤️."

9jariches_:

"Abeg make Una clear road for Baba 30BG."

chymax_:

"The speed is too much naw ."

Davido exclaims in excitement as he meets Kunle Afolayan

One quality a lot of Nigerians admire in award-winning singer Davido is the fact that he is very humble despite his status.

Popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, shared a video of the moment he met the singer at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

In the video, Davido was with a group of people as Afolayan approached. Immediately the singer sighted him, he exclaimed in surprise before rushing to give him a hug.

Source: Legit.ng