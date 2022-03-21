Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed how she supported her colleague Nkechi Blessing at a time the latter was getting tired of the movie industry

Mercy recounted how she called some of her other colleagues in the industry, which brought about Nkechi's movie dubbed Omoge Lekki

Reacting to Mercy's statement, Nkechi hailed her colleague while describing her as a star-maker and that she can't trade her for anything

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in a recent statement opened up on what brought about Nkechi Blessing's movie Omoge Lekki which was released eight years ago.

Mercy revealed that before the release of the movie, Nkechi had come to her office lamenting how difficult it was to make it in the movie industry.

Mercy Aigbe recounts how she helped Nkechi Blessing eight years ago.

Source: Instagram

Encouraging Nkechi not to give up, Mercy said she told her she was a star.

Mercy said:

"I can never forget the day you walked into my office ( precisely 8 years ago ) crying and talking about how hard it was to make it in the industry and you were getting discouraged... I remember telling you, you are a star ⭐️ and encouraged you not to give up!"

Reacting to Mercy's statement, Nkechi hailed her colleague, calling her a star-maker.

She wrote:

"This Woman Kaii heaven knows I cannot trade you for anything If they are counting star makers, you should be number one on that list May God continue to bless the work of your hands love you mama❤️❤️."

Nigerians hail Mercy Aigbe for helping Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pearlmoda:

"God bless you both @realmercyaigbe @nkechiblessingsunday love you both scarrraaa❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bisolaadebayo:

"She used to help i no and i can testify to it keep it up mama @realmercyaigbe ❤️❤️."

iam_inikpi:

"Waweee God bless you mamii Iya Alaje of Nollywood."

real_ebony_queen7777:

"Star maker. Keep doing what you know best. God bless you always ❤️."

