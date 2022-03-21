Nollywood actress Bakare Zainab joined numerous other movie stars to celebrate veteran actress Lola Magaret on her birthday

Zainab, in a lengthy message, revealed she would love to be the actress' biological daughter in her next life, saying she has been a mother figure to her

Reacting to Zainab's post celebrating her birthday, Lola said she loved the actress while thanking her for the message

Nollywood actress Bakare Zainab, in a lengthy message via her Instagram page, celebrated her colleague Lola Magret on her birthday.

Zainab described Magret as a mother figure in her life while thanking the veteran actress for the support she has rendered to her.

She added that she would love to be the actress' biological daughter in her next life.

Zainab wrote:

"I’m so Blessed to have you in my corner My Mamma Thank you for always giving me your shoulder to lean on, Thanks For always giving me your listening ears So Many people can testify to your goodness & Amazing spirit #Afunimawobe Temi You are a perfect definition of a mother figure, In my next Life I wanna come as your biological daughter Thank you For taking Me as your topmost priority, You complete me and make Loving you So easy ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Magret, in her response, wrote:

"My head Dey swell ooo Thanks so much Abike mi love u endlessly."

Lola Magret celebrates birthday in style

The popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker clocked a new age today, March 21, and like many, shared the good news on social media.

As expected, Magret took beautiful photos to mark her special day. She donned a black outfit designed with silver and gold embroidery.

The gown had full-length dramatic sleeves which formed a cloak around the actress when pulled forward.

