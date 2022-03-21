Nigerians have sent goodwill messages to veteran actor Mr Ibu who was seen feeling unwell in a video that has gone viral on social media

The veteran actor could be heard in the video saying he was not a drug person while pleading for the drugs to be taken on his behalf

Some Nigerians, however, found Mr Ibu's reaction funny as many said despite being sick, he was still a comedian

A video of a sick John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, who is one of Nigeria's veteran actors and comedians, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, some people were heard pleading with Mr Ibu to take his drugs, but the veteran actor refused as he said he was not a drug person.

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu says he is not a drug person. Credit: @realmribufan

Source: Instagram

Till the end of the video, the actor refused to accept the drug.

See the video below:

Nigerians send get well messages to Mr Ibu

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the video as some pointed out that Mr Ibu was still funny despite being sick.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hettyboss1:

"Get well soon ."

prolificedos:

"Get well soon our Mr Ibu ❤️."

sparky____20:

"Even Ibu sick face is funny get well soon living legend."

kosykelly26:

"Awwww may God heal him ‍♀️ Amen."

waridave:

"If we say prayers finish now when he don well he go begin go endorse Tinubu."

uc__papi:

"Me too i dey fear tablet eh , i prefer injection, get well soon legend ❤️."

doumbia9403:

"May God heal him ❤️love and prayers."

gagayok11:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ quick recovery our legend. You made my primary school fun Mr ibu."

rebby.princess:

"Get well soon our papa."

chinwambia:

"Put am for fufu for him."

herlilldiary:

"May God heal you in Jesus name. Amen."

goodlover100:

"Why him dey do face like unripe mango."

