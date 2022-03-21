Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi in a recent statement, shared how he helped some policemen with fuel and helped jump-start their car

The actor said he was sceptical at first as he felt it was an ambush, but he chose to help because it was his civic responsibility

In response to the help the actor rendered he got an appreciation message from the Nigerian police, who was happy with his nice gesture

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi recently took to his Instagram to share his experience with some policemen.

Yomi, in his statement, recounted that he was driving on Ibeshe road, Ikorodu, on Thursday past 2 am when he saw an operational vehicle being pushed by some police officers.

Yomi Fabiyi recounts how he helped Policemen in distress. Credit: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

The actor stressed that he was sceptical about helping them as he felt it was an ambush, but he took the bold decision and chose to assist the helpless officers.

He wrote:

"Is this an ambush? Is it right to drive past Police Officers in this condition and not help? Will my conscience arrest me if I ignore fellow citizens? Will I be happy if Police officers drove past me if the reverse is the case? Said to myself, I am not raised this way to leave people in pain or such discomforting situation. If I perish I perish, I reversed and asked if they needed help. They were shocked but answered in the affirmative."

The Yoruba actor revealed the police officers were surprised by his gesture to assist them. He added he helped them with fuel and jumped start their car when it refused to start.

In a show of appreciation for the assistance rendered to the officers, the DPO of the Ipakodo police station sent a message to an excited Fabiyi, who shared the message with his fans and followers.

See the post below:

Fans react as Fabiyi helps police officers

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

remmyshotit:

"Egbon be extraordinary careful next time o abeg ."

lanruze1805:

"This is a great lesson thanks for d humanity."

adeoye_blaq:

"Exactly all we all need to do if we really crave for this sane society. You ve done well boss."

