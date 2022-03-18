Nigerians have rushed to the aid of a physically challenged man who begged Davido for part of his N20 million business grant

Adebisi Michael had taken to Twitter to pitch his football viewing centre so as to to bag the singer's grant

Many asked the man to send his account details in order to support his dream of furnishing the centre

A disabled viewing centre operator who applied for Nigerian singer, Davido’s N20 million grant has shown that Nigerians are still kind-hearted people.

The singer had earlier announced that he will give 20 people with the best business ideas N20 million to grow their businesses.

Nigerians rush to help Adebisi

Responding to Davido’s giveaway gesture, Nigerians with businesses and ideas pitched their plan and shared their businesses with the star.

Adebisi Michael, a physically challenged man, consequently pitched his football viewing centre which he said he opened in January, according to TheCable.

Michael said on Twitter:

“I started football viewing centre two months ago and all I could afford was a tv, a stabilizer and a small generator. I can't show more than a match at a time and also battling with a faultful generator. I would love to have two more televisions, a UPS, a fan and standby gen.”

He has since attracted empathy and admiration from Nigerians who responded warmly and trooped to the microblogging site, Twitter to actualise his dreams.

One Twitter user wrote:

"I am touched by your story Michael @Mikedeyforyou . If you're not picked by Davido for this giveaway. Please DM me. I'll be willing to support you with my widow's mite."

Another said:

"I will just advise you to drop your account details under this thread, I’m sure there are people that are willing to help lowkey.

"God bless the hustle bro!"

And one wrote:

"How much is star times decoder, i wan buy for you. You and your fellow Arsenal fans can be able to Enjoy Europa league next season. DM"

The back story

The singer has not yet responded to Michael’s pitch, but he had stated the grant would be awarded on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Nigerians on Twitter have started reaching out to Michael, demanding his bank account details while some have also begun to donate equipment required to make the centre stand.

It should be recalled that in 2021, the Nigerian singer had asked his friends on Twitter to help him with money to clear his Rolls Royce from the ports.

Davido received over N200 million in donation, surpassing his N100 million projected donation and added N50 million of his personal money and donated it to charity.

Recently, he made headlines after he sold out his O2 concert, a feat that has become a hallmark of success for many.

Source: Legit.ng