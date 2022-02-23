Recently married actress Mo Bimpe has taken to social media to call out her husband Lateef Adedimeji over his recent unpleasant behaviour

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page where she accused her partner of farting everywhere in the house

Lateef refused to accept as he pointed out that his wife also farts in her sleep and he just didn't record for evidence sake

Popular Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe has dragged her husband, Lateef Adedimeji over the way he chooses to fart around the house without consideration.

In a video shared by the actress on her Instagram page, she complained bitterly to Lateef about refusing to apologize after farting.

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji argue about farting Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

Lateef and Bimpe slug it out

Lateef who pretended not to hear his wife as he set up a clock on the wall eventually looked back and denied the allegation that he fats around the house and still farted during the discussion.

The actor also challenged his wife and noted that she farted in her sleep and it took the grace of God for him not to abandon their room in the middle of the night.

For lack of evidence, Bimpe asked her man to record her next time and demanded that he apologizes and even pay her money for his bad behaviour.

Lateef asked if he had to pay seeing as he had paid a lot to her family when they got married.

"22:02:22. 2 months of pure laughter PS: I need a pro camera in my home now cos it’s been endless drama with this man here ‍♀️Goodnight fam"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

officialsholakosoko:

Na so men dey do ooo.

iteledicon01:

" I’m on this table o @beauty_by_icon ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

bosealaoo:

"Lol.... that fart is forever deal as you talk am for alter o. Sorry, endure "

thriftdesires.ng:

"It’s the serious look for me like he didn’t do it Sis, manage am na love"

mon_tan_na:

"Abeg let him 'farted' in peace "

Mo Bimpe shares video of Adedimeji Lateef hiding in wardrobe to avoid bathing

Popular Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef got their fans laughing after the actress shared a video of her darling husband on social media.

In the video, Mo Bimpe was searching and calling her husband and he answered from his awkward hiding position as they exchanged a hilarious conversation.

Lateef hid in a wardrobe because he was trying to avoid bathing on a particular day while his wife dragged and forced him out of his hiding place.

