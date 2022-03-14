Ace Nigerian female comedian Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has stirred massive reactions on social media

The funny woman shared a hilarious video that has her throwback photos with funny looks and recent ones that show her thicker body

Real Warri Pikin warned her followers not to make unpalatable comments about the photos but most of them did not heed her advice

Comedian Real Warri Pikin is back to making her followers laugh as she shared a rare video that contained numerous photos of herself.

The comedian took to her verified Instagram page to give her fans something to talk about as she released some never-seen-before photos of herself.

Real Warri Pikin shared a lovely transformation video. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In the video, Real Warri Pikin appeared slim in the initial set of photos but transformed to a thick babe in the later part of it.

She then warned her followers not to make unpalatable remarks about the photo or else she will be waiting for them in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out her post below:

Nigerians ignore Real Warri Pikin's warning

A number of the comedian's followers have reacted to the video, most of them ignored her warning in the comment section.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Omalicha55:

"And that year you make sense for Biu oo but looking back to the photos."

Victorthompson_:

"Oghene ‍♂️‍♂️. It’s the FIRST picture for me."

Chubbie_lala:

"The ladder waist no be today. The shape e don tey."

Benjaminmatt1:

"There's something I see from this... In life ehn, just be Deliberate about your actions❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is awesome to behold."

Momzee_pepper_rice_abuja:

"The 3rd picture though!!! my village people say make I greet you."

Juan_precious_okonkwo:

"This one shock me oooh so I fat pass you before Jehovah."

Mikafabrics:

"Omo this girl suffer when she dey single oooo we thank God on your behalf sister."

Real Warri Pikin shares throwback photo of when she and hubby were still dating

Legit.ng previously reported that Real Warri Pikin got her fans talking after she shared a rare picture of herself and hubby, Ikechukwu.

The comedian shared a throwback photo of when her husband was still a boyfriend back in 2012 on her Instagram page.

She made jest of Ikechukwu's head and what she tied on her neck in the lovely photo. Fans trooped to her page with funny comments.

Source: Legit.ng