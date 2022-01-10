Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty has sought the help of Nigerians online

The mother of two stated that she hasn't been able to reach her driver who drove out one of her cars

Nigerians have taken to her comment section to pray for the missing young man while assuring Omoborty that he would be found

Actress Omoborty took to social media to announce that her driver called Jamiu Abimbola has been missing with her car.

Omoborty stated that she did not send him on errands and he also took the car without her knowledge.

The actress said she has reported the matter at the police station, however, she also needed the help of her followers to contact her if they come across anything on him.

Actress Omoborty says her driver and her car have been missing. Photos: @officialomoborty

She wrote:

"Jamiu Abimbola has been missing since Morning with my car.… don’t even know what to write ‍♀️. I did not send him on errands. He took the car without my knowledge .

PS: kindly read to understand please. I said missing with my car. I’ve not concluded he stole it. I don’t know what happened yet. I’ve made a report at the police station. But I know with the power of social media. Something could be done. Nigerians, Pls contact me if you have any useful information pls."

Check out the driver's photo below:

Nigerians react

monicafriday1:

"God will lead him back safe."

tiofannyhair:

"You will surely find him by God’s grace."

jummy_baby4real:

"God will found the jamiu and the car out. And I pray all will be well."

micheal.otaru:

"Let your mind be at your peace both the guy and car would ne found."

oloribayocrafts:

"Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa....I know ABIMBOLA very well o, heaven will keep him safe o."

official_bossz1:

"He fit Dey one police station Nigeria police are not joking again…. They will beat him for 24hrs before Dey ask him to make call still chill."

olamilekan12114:

"It’s not even up to 24 hours nah."

gratealexis77:

"You don’t have tracker on your car."

zainillafresh:

"Lol....person wey Dey spray money for party."

Missing car and driver

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson popularly called Big DSF said she was getting ready to dine with her family on her birthday when she was informed that her driver Muhammed had stolen her Range Rover car.

Surprisingly, a few hours after she posted the information on social media, the actress shared a video of the car, stating that it was spotted in Ogun state.

DSF added that she would reward anyone who has information on her car and the driver.

