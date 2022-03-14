Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha recently clocked a new age and she was well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The movie star shared a video of the moment her bestie and colleague Omoni Oboli showed up at her home to celebrate with her

Omoni sprayed several naira notes on her friend who excitedly danced around and warned people present not to take her money

Actresses Omoni Oboli and Chioma Akpotha are bestie goals. Chioma recently celebrated her birthday and Oboli was there to spoil her.

In a video shared by the birthday girl on her Instagram story, Omoni showed up at her house and they engaged in a warm embrace.

Omoni Oboli sprays bestie with money Photo credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Omoni produced money from her purse and started spraying her bestie who jumped and danced excitedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

An overjoyed Chioma shouted and warned the people around not to pack her money.

"When your bestie steps in da building! Let the money rain !!!!! @omonioboli is bae ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma Akpotha's video

chuey.chu:

"Happy Happy Birthday Chi."

phoenixmo85:

"Love it when you, Omoni, Ufuoma and Uche link up, Una de scatter everywhere."

noble4060:

"Igbo woman nobody will touch that money just dey use eye dey count am."

real_dehbie:

"This was so soothing for me . Beautiful friendship ❣️"

gazasparta_one_nation:

"Happy birthday and best wishes more life and prosperity on your earth strong "

lawalolofin:

"Happy Birthday beautiful, blessings all around you. Amen."

bira_foods:

"See how you are speaking in tongues because of ordinary money ordinary o."

Eniola Badmus gushes over Funke Akindele as she marks International Women’s Day

Much loved Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, just like many others, took to social media on March 8, 2022, to celebrate women.

On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the top movie star went on her Instagram page to acknowledge it with a fun video.

In the short clip, Akindele was seen dancing happily to Whitney Houston’s I Am Every Woman song.

Funke’s video caused a lot of buzz on social media as her bestie as well as numerous fans and colleagues gushed over her in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng