Nigerian movie star Genevieve Nnaji is popular for her acting skills as well as her ravishing beauty that has drawn numerous celebrities and fans to her

Despite her popularity, Genevieve unlike many of her colleagues keeps a very private lifestyle away from social media

The actress recently celebrated clocking 43, and after more than 24 hours, the movie star is yet to make a post about her birthday

Veteran Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has been trending over the last few hours as some of her colleagues as well as fans and followers celebrated her on her 43rd birthday.

However, some of her fans have raised concerns about her disappearance on social media as she is yet to share any post via any of her social media accounts as of now.

Genevieve Nnaji is one actress that keeps a low profile. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Genevieve, some weeks back, trended online for not attending Rita Dominic's wedding and also not sharing the actress' photo on her page to congratulate her.

While many are concerned over the actress' disappearance from social media, this, however, is not the first time she would take a break.

In this article, we look at the number of times Genevieve has stayed away from social media.

1. Genevieve Nnaji takes a break from social media in 2022

The last time Genevieve posted something online was in March 2022, when she shared a cryptic message about death.

To date, many of her fans are still trying to understand what she meant by the message which she shared in the form of a short video that ended with “every soul would taste death."

2. Genevieve Nnaji takes 3 months break away from social media

In 2021, the movie star took months away from social media which was between October to December when she shared a new photo of herself.

Genevieve returned with a post via her Instastory as she dropped words of encouragement for fans where she talked about ego and told people to learn to love themselves.

She wrote:

"Ego is the disease. Love is the cure. Charity begins at home; so begin by loving yourself. Do what you must to get help and heal. When you learn to love yourself, that is what you will receive. the mirror will only project what is shown."

Screenshot of Genevieve Nnaji's post.

Source: Instagram

3. Geneveive Nnaji stays away from social media in 2017

From April 2017 to 2021, Genevieve was very active on social media as it fell within the time she was promoting her movie Lion's Heart.

2017 was the first time Genevieve did not attend the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) as she was always one of the actresses to look out for on the red carpet since the maiden edition of the movie awards ceremony in 2013.

Genevieve was away from social media before the event.

Gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji

Arguably one of the most beautiful actresses in Nigeria's movie industry, Genevieve Nnaji, celebrated her 43rd birthday after staying relevant for so many years.

Genevieve who is known for her scandal-free lifestyle loves sharing beautiful moments with her fans on Instagram with a page that has about 8.5 million followers.

The actress' looks are always classy and simple and she has maintained it for decades, making many people wonder if she ever ages.

Source: Legit.ng