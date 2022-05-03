Today, May 3, 2022, is veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji's 43rd birthday and her fans home and abroad are celebrating the special day with her

The actress who has maintained her beautiful looks for several years keeps serving her fans with such looks on social media and they can't enough of her

As part of celebrating the movie star's birthday, Legit.ng takes a look at some of her stunning pictures that proved she is still queening at 43

Arguably one of the most beautiful actresses in Nigeria's movie industry, Genevieve Nnaji, is celebrating her 43rd birthday after staying relevant in the entertainment for so many years.

Genevieve who is known for her scandal-free lifestyle loves sharing beautiful moments with her fans on Instagram with a page that has about 8.5 million followers.

The actress' looks are always classy and simple and she has maintained it for decades, making many people wonder if she ever ages.

7 lovely photos of Genevieve Nnaji. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at 7 beautiful photos of Genevieve Nnaji in the last 365 days prior to her birthday that show that she is ageless.

1. Simply chilling in the garden

Genevieve Nnaji's latest photo on her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday is a simple-looking one where she rocked an afro hairstyle.

The beautiful movie star was spotted sipping her drink with all smiles in a garden. Who wouldn't look at those photos again?

Check them out below:

2. Green is beautiful

Genevieve rocked a green outfit like no one else and she looks so flawless in it.

She seemed to have a thing with her glass of wine as she flaunted it to make it picture-perfect.

Her jewelry collection is top notch in the photo, check it out below:

3. Christmas photo

Genevieve shared a lovely post to send lovely Christmas wishes to her followers.

She rocked a flowing gown with Christmas light in the background, the post has more than 300,000 likes.

Check it out below:

4. Boat cruise

The movie star shared moments on a yacht as she enjoyed the cool breeze on the waters.

She was all smiles in the photos that has about 250,000 likes on Instagram.

Genevieve rockewd blue attaire to the cruise. Check out the post below:

5. Simple innocent look

Genevieve put out her natural look on display as she shared a flawless photo in a ride.

The post sparked massive reactions online as social media users commended her beauty.

Check out the post below:

6. Area view

The actress shared a lovely photo from a penthouse and her followers can't stop talking about it.

She wore a brown gown with a Loius Vuitton bag as she take an area view of a location. '

Check out the post below:

7. Black on Black

Black is always a fashion material and Genevieve effortlessly rocked in a lovely photo.

The actress wore a black Nike cap as she sat innocently in her car with her flowing natural hair.

Check out the post below:

Which of the actress' photos is your favourite? Celebrate her by sending your birthday wishes to her.

