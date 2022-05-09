Nollywood actress Ini Edo celebrated her 40th birthday in a different way than she has been doing in the past years

The actress, who clocked 40 in April 2022, has been trending online over her different lovely birthday photoshoots

A video from her birthday party has gone viral, and it shows the moment Ini, her mother, and Uche Jombo took over the stage with some dance steps

Nollywood actress Ini Edo continues to make headlines over her 40th birthday, days after she clocked the new age.

Since the end of April, the actress has been in the media with her different captivating birthday shoots.

Ini Edo, her mother and Uche Jombo share the stage. Credit: @mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

A video from her 40th birthday party has gone viral on social media showing the moment she shared the stage with her mother, colleague Uche Jombo as they danced excitedly.

Ini, who rocked a long golden dress, was seen all smile as her mother joined her on the stage.

See the video below:

In an earlier post, the actress said she was excited over how she had been able to celebrate her 40th birthday.

She said:

"This 40th is the most eventful birthday of my life. Emotional isn’t word enough to describe how I felt on this day. Sometimes I wonder how I deserve the hearts of some of my friends. The extent they go to show me love and appreciation. This right here melted my heart in every way possible . Thank you darling."

See the post below:

Ini Edo glows as she celebrates her 40th birthday

Popular Nigerian actress Ini Edo turned the new age of 40 and she made sure to mark her birthday with fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the veteran movie star posted a lovely photo of herself rocking a beautiful pink ball gown.

Not stopping there, the film star accompanied the photo with a lovely message to herself to mark the big day.

Part of her post reads:

“Happiness is a choice . I base my happiness on my own accomplishments and blessings I’ve been given My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless. My potential to succeed is infinite. My thoughts are filled with positivity and my love is plentiful with prosperity. Everything that is happening now is happening for my ultimate good. Though these times are difficult , there is only a short phase of life .

Source: Legit.ng