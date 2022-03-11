Nollywood actor Yul Edochie in a recent statement, has said there is a reason he is called Odogwu as he shares a new photo of himself

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed there is a reason he is called Odogwu as he shared a new photo of himself.

According to Yul, Odugwu is a name that signifies greatness, commands respect and integrity.

Actor Yul Edochie says the name Odogwu is not an ordinary name. Credit: @Yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor wrote:

"There's a reason they call me ODOGWU. No be anyhow name. It's a name that signifies greatness. A name that commands presence. A name that commands respect and integrity. e dey body.ODOGWU!"

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's statement

Nigerians took to the actor's comment section as they hailed him, with many referring to him as the real Odogwu.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

iamnaniboi:

"Odogwu abanyego thinking department ."

anyibiz_automobiles_ng:

"Son of a great man will eventually be an odogwu #peteedochie ❤️❤️❤️."

chrisebube:

"The only odogwu that has no competitors@yuledochie #mymentorforlife❤️."

dinma7775:

"GREAT ODOGWU. #SON OF THE SOIL . You are a blessing to the world at large... You are a true sone of his father. Thank God that your father legacy continues. "NWA EJI MARA NNA YA" ❤️❤️. NWA NNE TURU UGO LOTA ."

don_ansel:

"Weti baba demanded too choke this time maybe na pregnant 2yrs bby."

stellsofficial_:

"Omo anytime u Dey this moodNa problem no one should dare you, bcs.....Odogwu agaha dikwa soft."

chisangamulenga._:

"The REAL odogwu ."

ogbodo879:

"Up coming president of Nigeria."

ivt_mi:

"Odogwu please tell me is the solution to Naija problems u r thinking of."

