BBN reality star Tacha has recounted one of the emotional moments of her life, which was when her little sister was graduating from school in 2021

Tacha revealed she was devastated, saying she almost shouted at her stepmother on the phone for not telling her

The Nigerian reality star made this known while reacting to a video by American rapper Nicki Minaj where she spoke about celebrities wanting to experience real life

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has agreed with American rapper Nicki Minaj on her statement about celebrities missing special moments in life as she stressed that they also want to experience real-life and want to be loved.

Tacha used the opportunity to share one of the emotional experiences she has had since becoming a celebrity.

The reality star revealed she missed her younger sister's graduation ceremony, and it was very devastating for her, stressing that she was not informed.

Reacting to Nicki Minaj's video, Tacha wrote:

"This was me Aug. Last yr! I was so devastated that I called my Step Mom almost yelling why I wasn’t told my lil sister @theekimso was graduating that day! A lot of people don’t get IT! we really miss out on MOMENTS. Can’t believe this was Nicki Minaj Too! How are we so alike"

Nigerians react as Nicki Minaj retweets Tacha's tweet

Nicki Minaj saw Tacha's tweet and chose to retweet to give a wider audience, which made fans of the Nigerian reality star excited.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

angeljaycee:

"How about check in more with people? You expect people to come to you about everything, it goes 2 ways."

ikenna_ix:

"This made me so emotional I think Nicki and Tee and sisters from just different families. Cos they fuki'n have many things In common Two Great Black women♥️♥️."

NicholasmilliC1:

"I cherished my niece and nephew’s so much and I always want to know what is going on in their lives those things people think don’t matter always matter to us❤️."

