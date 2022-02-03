Nigerian actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has called for positive role models for youths in the present generation

The film star advised her colleagues and others who make legitimate money to start boasting about it

According to her, it is time to scream and such people need to form a noise-making organisation to inspire youths

Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has shared her take on the incessant display of wealth from illegitimate sources as well as ritual killing stories on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star shared what seems like a genius idea on how to tackle the issue.

Mary Remmy Njoku advises legit earners to start flaunting their wealth. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

According to Mary, people who make money through legal means need to start making noise about it. The actress noted that they need to form a noise-making association.

Not stopping there, she explained that the people in this present generation need a lot of legitimate and loud role models.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress also continued in her caption. She wrote:

“Get your loud speakers ready!!! They need to be told that 'Ritual money' only exist in movies. If it's real, the Native Doctors will fly PJs. Don't be fooled.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

A number of people agreed that Mary was making a lot of sense. Others also told her to take the lead and show off her legitimate wealth.

Read some of their comments below:

Moyolawalofficial:

“You make noise? abeg leave me oooh.”

Omannadi:

“Asin ehhh they need to know oooooo.”

Nikky232:

“Asin ehh, they need to be told seriously.”

Sol.simple:

“YES!!! People need to know that it’s possible to make it LEGITIMATELY.”

Iam_cute_adanna:

“Kidnappers dey ooo, before you become a target.”

Waridave:

“Abeg all type of noise making should be discouraged. Both from the legit and the illegitimate earners. Even a slow legit earner may be forced to go illegal when he sees the noise from his fellow legal earner. Make everybody dey their dey.”

Achamskaboss:

“Am telling you inside this tough Nigeria a skit guy will buy 2 houses in one year abi is it hair sellers even gifting friends 500k and house, omo e b tins oh.”

Morenikejimi002:

“Most people do not make legit money especially the most wealthy in Nigeria… let be honest , the few threat make legit are very few… and before u come for me , kindly ask what is a legit money? Then we can have a conversation.”

Interesting.

Samklef blames Nollywood for ritual killings in society

Popular music producer Samklef has bared his mind on social media as it regards the rising cases of ritual killings among youths in the country.

The entertainer in a post shared on his official Twitter page submitted that Nollywood movies have a role to play in the disturbing trend.

According to him, these movies often promote fetish practices.

Source: Legit.ng