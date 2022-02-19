Nigerian billionaire, E-money is set to throw a lavish birthday party to mark his ascencion to the 4th floor

In a video shared by E-money's big brother, Kcee, actor Zubby Michael is already in the mood to paint the party red with money

The actor was seen in the midst of other people in E-money's mansion with a bag where he brought out bundles of cash which he sprayed on him

Actor Zubby Michael is in the mood to splurge millions on billionaire E-money at his 40th birthday party later today.

In a video shared by musician Kcee, who is E-money's big brother, Zubby showed up at the billionaire's mansion.

Zubby Michael sprays E-money bundles of cash Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

The actor changed the atmosphere completely as he threw money into the air while E-money danced to the music playing in the background.

The more the people around hypoed him, the more Zubby got gingered to drop money, when the bundles in his hands finished, he reached into the bag and brought out more money.

The floor of E-money's tastefully furnished sitting room was covered with several notes and bundles of money.

"Zubby onye doings party never start you don scatter everywhere. @iam_emoney1 @zubbymichael .Tomorrow will be a movie. #shutdown"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

alexxekubo:

"Azubuike Zukwanuike, I love this boy too much "

jameskaiye:

"Whichever way you look at it, all these things are encouraging youths to do money ritual "

rebranded_5.11:

"@zubbymichael Zubby with the doings"

global_situation:

"Who cut soap for zubby? Cos this is certainly not nollywood money."

newrulez101:

"Zubby came prepared ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday to you sir, wishing you more life and prosperity.. BMK to the world "

omega_gloria:

"Wahala for who dey park the money hand go pain you."

E-Money shares old 2005 photos of his fancy cars ahead of 40th birthday

Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money, continued to publicize his upcoming 40th birthday party on social media and promises to shut things down.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite took fans down memory lane with throwback photos from 2005.

E-Money showed his numerous fans that he has been living life for a very long time after sharing photos of his fancy cars at the time which included a Lamborghini and a Hummer jeep.

Source: Legit.ng