Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has revealed he could end up accepting spiritual calling owing to the rate at which he acts as pastor in movies

The veteran actor revealed he was a Sunday school teacher for over 15 years and has always run away from the pulpit

Fans and followers of the Nollywood actor reacted to his statement, with many saying he would end up in the church

It appears Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD, may soon join the list of celebrities that left the movie industry to accept the spiritual calling.

This comes as the actor who revealed he was a Sunday school teacher for over 15 years expressed fears over the possibilities of ending up in the church.

Nollywood actor RMD reveals he was a Sunday school teacher for 15 years. Credit: @Mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD said this while reacting to a new movie where he landed the role of a pastor.

He said

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Besides every perceived Bad Boy is supposed to end up in full time ministry right? So, what did I do? Run!

I’ve avoided the pulpit with trepidation. But just like Jonah, I continue to end up somehow in the belly of the calling where I have played a pastor or reverend father more than anything else in my acting life.

God does have an amazing sense of humour. I’m not even sure as I write this if I’ve fully escaped the CALL! Until date I still frighten myself every time I’ve had to speak in a church because when I take the pulpit, the Holy Spirit takes over."

See his post below:

Fans react as RMD expresses fear of becoming a pastor

Fans of the veteran actor took to his comment section to react, with many referring to him as Pastor Ken.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

karen_ngunjiri:

"The first Nigerian movie I ever watched you were a pastor....The price!!!"

maloni_mutoya:

"How Ironic! Because you will always be Pastor Ken to some of us!"

goodiescakes_creams:

" we're behind you boss.las las you will play the call in spirit in truth."

val_gesare:

"Funny how I first knew you as 'Pastor Ken' and it's never left me."

RMD stuns in new photo

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, RMD was named as one of the older men in Nollywood who are killing it both on-screen and on the fashion scene.

Full name Richard Mofe-Damijo, the movie veteran has over the years proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Shortly after amusing fans by jumping on the 'Gimme Some' Tiktok challenge, RMD came through with the drip in a well-tailored look.

Source: Legit.ng