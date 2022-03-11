Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has responded to some concerned fans who asked why he has not appeared in any high budget movie since 2016

The actor, in his response, revealed he once had the same notion about some of his favourite actors who stopped acting in movies as he referred to it as a business decision

Gideon, however, called on those concerned in the movie industry to listen to the voice of the people by giving him a role

Concerned fans of Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke recently queried why he has not appeared in any big-budget movie since 2016.

Gideon, who made it to the limelight through his role in the popular TV series TV Tinsel and was touted as one of the best actors to look out for in the industry, has, however, had some quiet moments in the industry, unlike his peers who have been making waves in big projects.

Actor Gideon Okeke reveals why he has not appeared in any big-budget movie since 2016. Credit: @gideonokeke.ng

Source: Instagram

The actor, who was delighted by his concerned fans, said it had to do with business decisions of companies into movie productions.

He said:

"Even I as an audience member, often wonders why My Favorite Actor “fell off”. But I’m “STILL DRE”. Lol. My career anecdotes remind Me that 2016, was the last time “someone” ACTIVELY tried to take food off my table.

They called it a “Business Decision”. Every film that had My face/name on it was DOD! Dead on arrival. I watched as a number of my mates took up those roles and opportunities.

The company apologized afterwards in 2020 (4yrs later), in the presence of My Wife, as witness.''

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Gideon Okeke speaks on why he has not appeared in big-budget movies

Legit.ng captured some reactions from followers of the Nollywood actor, see them below:

iamadunniade:

"What is yours will never pass you by! You are phenomenal.''

dakoreea:

"Gideon those of us who know and appreciate your work no send all that one biko! Wait for his amazing performance in my producer debut movie #Blaqoutthemovie coming soon!! Who no know go know!!! ✨ @gideonokeke.ng.''

ayjayyoung11:

"Actor no dey die You are such a great actor."

itz_wordsworth:

"You're one of the best man . I remember you every time I remember Tinsel. ❤️."

Gideon Okeke speaks on poor pay in the movie industry

Legit.ng, in a previous report, revealed how Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke lamented the poor pay and working conditions movie stars go through while working on projects.

Gideon claimed that the only times his colleagues dress up in expensive clothes are during red carpet events as he stressed that it is all packaging.

He revealed that money is now being given to the best dress, which makes everyone focus on clothes instead of the reason for the event.

Source: Legit.ng