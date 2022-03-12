Veteran Nollywood actor, Fabian Adibe has cried out over the fact that some Nollywood marketers used him to make money and eventually abandoned him

The aged actor noted that he used t get paid just N10k for roles as opposed to now when actors get paid N100k or more

Nigerians have empathized with the aged actor as they pointed out how versatile he was when he was in the industry

Veteran Nollywood actor, Fabian Adibe has taken to social media to cry out over the fact that he has been abandoned in his old age.

In a video sighted online, the aged actor was interviewed by a young lady who asked him how much he got paid as an actor and his involvement in Nollywood now.

I got paid 10k and I have been abandoned

On the question of how well he was paid, Adibe revealed that he used to receive N10k for his roles in movies and now actors are getting paid about N100k.

He continued by saying that none of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria members have looked for him especially those in the same town with him.

Adibe also iterated the fact that the people he worked and made money for as an actor have abandoned him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Adibe's revelation

weightlossbynelly:

"Omooooo...so how come these actresses keep buying cars and houses?"

anitanwaokoru:

"He was literally the most handsome."

viks_signature:

"And later Asabawood will come and be shouting my handwork pays and bought me houses and car"

divine_queens_closet165:

"But if an actor dies now they will be posting RIP up and down "

lulusmooth:

"Nollywood will use you and leave you to suffe*. And when you see them on TV you get jealous thinking that they are eating and making money. Thank God this man is still very strong."

