One of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s daughters, Adedoja, has now joined the Nigerian entertainment industry

The young lady recently took to social media to announce her debut in the Nollywood industry to the joy of fans

Doja made her acting debut in a Kunle Afolayan film and she shared several photos from the set on her page

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s daughter, Adedoja, has now joined the Nigerian film industry to the joy of fans.

Taking to her social media page, the Oyo princess posted series of photos of herself on a Kunle Afolayan movie set and noted that it was her Nollywood debut.

Doja starred alongside other veteran Nollywood stars such as Faithia Williams, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye and more, in the film.

Alaafin of Oyo's daughter Adedoja joins Nollywood. Photo: @_dorjah

The princess noted in her caption that she played the role of Princess Ajoke in the movie titled Anikulapo.

In her words:

“I played Princess Ajoke in my acting debut.....ANIKULAPO (Death & Life, The Rebirth of Identity), a Kunle Afolayan film.”

See her post below:

Fans praise Oyo princess

Not long after Adedoja shared the big news of her movie debut on social media, numerous fans took to her comment section to congratulate her and gush over the photos.

Read some of their comments below:

_Butterscotchbabe:

“This is nice.”

The_ayoka:

“You go girll .”

Mz_carly:

“Can't wait to watch.”

Mi_minat:

“Super proud of you sis.. go girl ❤️.”

Yourguardianangelr:

“Well done babe❤️.”

Adisaolashile__:

“So proud of you ❤️❤️.”

Keerah.s:

“Well done Princess ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Adedoja bags best graduating masters' student in UNILAG

Legit.ng earlier reported on how the Alaafin of Oyo's daughter topped her masters' class in UNILAG.

Princess Adedoja emerged as the best graduating student in her master's class at the University of Lagos. The good news of the princess’ feat was shared on social media as thousands of people gathered to celebrate.

Adedoja Adeyemi bagged a Master of Arts Degree in African and Diaspora Studies from the University of Lagos with a distinction.

She had a CGPA of 4.63 (distinction) in the MA programme. This made Doja the first student to graduate with distinction from the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies since its establishment in 2017.

