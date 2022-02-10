Rapper Olamide recently spurred his junior colleague, Fireboy DML, to action after ‘threatening’ to leak his next studio album

The YBNL boss said he has been listening to the body of work since October 2021 and he is already tired of enjoying it alone

Shortly after the rapper’s tweet, Fireboy quickly responded and promised to release a single before putting out the project

YBNL boss Olamide recently stirred reactions on social media with a post shared on his official Twitter page.

The rapper took a swipe at his label mate, Fireboy DML, and pointed out how he has had the singer’s third studio album since October 2021.

Olamide 'threatens' to leak Fireboy's next album. Photo: @fireboydml/@olamide

Source: Instagram

Olamide said he has been listening to it alone but is already tired of doing so. He called on those who have access to Fireboy to warn him of his intentions to leak the album if a single is not released as soon as possible.

The rapper wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"if you have his number, kindly call him n let him know I’m gonna leak it if he no pick next single n let’s drop album."

See his tweet below:

Fireboy responds

Shortly after Olamide made the tweet, Fireboy was quick to respond and announce his release plans for the project.

The Peru crooner said fans should expect a single by the following month and the full album before summer.

See the exchange between the two below:

Fans react

@DanielRegha said:

"Olamide it's better u don't release Fireboy's album now so songs on the album don't overshadow his Peru remix with Ed Sheeran; Also music isn't something u produce hastily, Fireboy should slow down, up his pen game & explore different music themes so he can evolve as an artiste."

@aystickz said:

"The last single wey you leak enter billboard hot 100. If you leak this album e go break that same code. Then we have all songs in the album on billboard hot 100."

@Princegiroinz said:

"I feel like fireboy is making the same mistake Olamide made by dropping his good songs early. Fireboy needs to slow down if he wants to go far like wiz."

Olamide signs new artiste to YBNL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olamide announced the signing of a new artiste to his record label.

Olamide welcomed a youngster Asake music to the impressive list of stars that have thrived at his YBNL record.

The announcement was made on Twitter with a freestyle video of Asake vibing in the studio, and Nigerians reacted to the development.

Source: Legit.ng