Nigerian music superstar, Olamide Adedeji, has announced the signing of a new artiste to his record label

Olamide welcomed a youngster Asake music to the impressive list of stars that have thrived at his YBNL record

The announcement was made on Twitter with a freestyle video of Asake vibing in the studio, and Nigerians have reacted to it

Olamide Baddo has scored yet another high number among Nigerian music lovers as he made an announcement of a major addition to his ever-growing YBNL family.

The singer took to his Instagram video to announce Asake Music as a YBNL latest signee and also shared a freestyle session of the youngster in the studio.

Olamide signs new artiste to YBNL. Credit: @olamide

Source: Instagram

Asake won a lot of fans over with his calm freestyle as they welcomed him to one of the fastest-growing record labels in Nigeria.

The new signee and his boss have released their first single together titled Omo Ope and fans are already feeling their vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out Asake's freestyle session and welcome to YBNL post by Olamide below:

Welcome Asake

Nigerians have welcomed Asake to YBNL with kind words. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Bukason:

"I'm so happy for @asakemusik, Back then in OAU this guy gave us one of the biggest hit songs in the school's history. Performance was top notch too."

Bigcomerade:

"Baddo dey always help and bring people on board, welcome Asake go hit the ground running."

mosopeSZN:

"Olamide always supporting OAU artists."

Shamsud__deen:

"Good luck...I'm already a big FAN."

Baba_Ipaye:

"Congratulations to him. Hits we want like Fireboy."

Zeemanofficial:

"Congrats asake Hundred points symbol…….your fan is now +1 that’s me."

pappydre_:

"Wow I didn't see this coming, welcome Ololade omo ope. Big mood."

Olamide makes upcoming star cry profusely in emotional video

Legit.ng previously reported that rapper Olamide and Zazu crooner, Portable stirred reactions in the online community.

The clip captured the moment Portable broke down in tears after setting eyes on the much-loved rap star.

Social media users who watched the clip were also thrown in an emotional state and they reacted to it differently.

Source: Legit.ng