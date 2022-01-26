Davido has got fans and colleagues commending him after he shared a video of some of his workout routines

The singer was being hailed by his crew members as he hit a very huge tire with a hammer and even pushed another tyre for a short distance

Davido has also assured fans that he is dedicated to the healthy lifestyle this year to the joy of fans

Nigerian singer, Davido is fully dedicated to the fitness journey he has started and he recently shared proof of how much work he does to stay fit.

In a video the singer shared on his page, he was seen in a routine hitting a huge tyre with a hammer to work on his arm strength.

Davido impresses fans with dedication

Source: Instagram

He then moved on to another tyre which he raised for a short distance as his crew members hailed and recorded the moment.

Despite the fact that the singer looked spent and tired, he refused to give up till the end of the routine in the video.

"THIS HOW WE COMING ALL 2022 !! BADDEST BACK !! 1st STOP 02 ARENA!!!'

Watch the video:

Nigerians commend Davido

falzthebahdguy:

"Oshay give dem "

daddyfreeze:

"Proud of you bro."

do2dtun:

"The biceps ⚡️"

brodashaggi:

"Since na Uk, after the show, na to face AJ ❤️"

hollywoodhino:

"see motivation."

iamgeorgenkem:

"It’s how girls will all of a sudden like armpit hair for me "

iamteddylicious:

"Ahhn my baby don't injure yourself I love you the way you are Abeg ❤️"

the_real_tobe_official:

"Baddest❤️ Na Israel hyping dey weak me."

abayomi_alvin:

"10packs loading…e go choke"

Davido takes his 3 kids to their cousin's birthday

Singer Davido doesn’t let his career as a superstar musician come in the way of strictly carrying out fatherly responsibilities to his children.

The singer took time out of his busy schedule to take his children Imade, Hailey and little Ifeanyi to a birthday party thrown for their cousin.

An adorable video sighted online captured the doting father with his children at a section in the colourful birthday party.

Ifeanyi appeared to be throwing a tantrum as a photographer tried to take a picture of all of them.

