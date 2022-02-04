A short video has a father and his son going through different sporting activities as the dad guided him

During gymnastics, the father playfully placed the baby in a ring before they performed a hilarious wrestling match

Many people who found the video entertaining had things to say as some stated the activities were somewhat risky

A video has shown a father spending quality time with his 8-month-old kid. He took him through different sports.

To test his arm power, the man placed the baby's hands in rings as he briefly let go of him, leaving the kid to hang on for some seconds.

He "fought" in a wrestling match with the baby. Photo source: TikTok/@garagegymproject

Hilarious wrestling match

In another part of the video, he gave the kid a massage session as he worked on his back as if he were an adult.

Perhaps the funniest moment was when he rolled on the floor with the baby as they play-fought in a wrestling match.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over one million likes when it was reshared by @dancinghome on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sarita_chambelita said:

"Omggggg loveeee this …. Little champ face on the rings. So much strength."

yfn.a13x_htx said:

"These pandemic babies a different breed."

vitotheslav said:

"I like how he’s happy during all exercises but then when Crossfit comes on he looks disappointed and starts crying."

bernadetteeldert said:

"Throwing a kid up in the air is a no no... it can lead to serious injuries."

ctrlll.alt.del said:

"Watch him grow up and be a ballet dancer. All of dads dreams right down the drain."

Baby finished chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a baby, sitting in a bouncer as he fed, amazed many people online in a viral video.

He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it. In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth.

A caption layered on the video read:

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

