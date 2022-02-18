A short video of a young lady washing toilet and cleaning a room to make a living has stirred reactions on social media

The lady revealed that there is nothing she will not do to take care of her mother as she asked people not to envy her

Nigerians who reacted to the clip commended her hard work as they prayed good things will come to her

A young lady has in a viral video shared by Gossip Mill TV on Instagram showcased what she does for a living.

In the clip, she washed a toilet and kept a hotel room clean. The lady said those saying rubbish about her can now see how she makes her living.

The lady who is into the cleaning business said she is her mother's hope. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

I'm my mother's hope

Words layered on the video also said:

"I will do anything to take care of my mother."

The lady told people not to ever envy her. She described herself as her mother's hope. She believes that God will bless her one day.

May God bless your hustle

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 1,600 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

iam_topeadesanya said:

"The real definition of a Queen & more."

ayo.solarin said:

"I wan patronize her, if she's in Lagos and affordable."

official_wendy__ said:

"Normally everyone do one or two things to survive then,and legit hustle tho…Say we never post am know mean say we know dey hustle."

royalpromise_ said:

"Ok... I've done this before so I'm not surprise, more strength to do your job baby girl."

official_jeny_ said:

"I don’t get the purpose of this video. We shouldn’t envy you how?"

hilda_ansa said:

"Them known gree sell gloves for you....ya health matter oo."

I will not be a cleaner forever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @DatGirlAdun took to social media to talk about her life working as a cleaner.

In a Twitter post on Friday, April 30, 2021, the lady said when a colleague asked her why she likes sharing photos of herself in a cleaner's uniform, she replied that "it doesn't matter...".

She went on to say that doing otherwise will not make people who do not like her change their opinions, adding that though she is a cleaner now, her position will not remain so forever.

