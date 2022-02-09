Titi, the mother of Angel, a BBNaija season 6 star, has expressed her displeasure with Nigerians over their hypocritical attitude

The lady wonders why Nigerians will hail Beyonce for dancing with her pants but criticise her for doing the same

The mother of the reality star's outburst came after she shared a video of herself dancing provocatively in her shorts

The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Titi, has caused a stir on social media after calling out bloggers.

Angel's mother slammed bloggers who criticised her for exposing her body and dancing provocatively in a video she shared online.

Angel's mum has replied to critics who called her out for twerking. Credit: @titilala_brownsugar @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Titi wore a bum short in the video as she vibed to the music.

She said Beyonce will do the same and the same bloggers will hail her with good write-ups:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Beyonce post video with wearing pant dacing they will tag her with good write-up. I post my own video yeye blogger with fish brain will call me useless mother, hypocrite."

Check out her post below:

We have double standards

Nigerians had different reactions to her post. Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yeancahbabe:

"I’m not Angel’s fan o but her mom is so right here though."

Dharlu_:

"Normally we have double standards in Nigeria. Same with Rihanna last week."

Aries_signature14:

"Beyoncé na entertainer/musician na ..make other make sense."

Solace.lekkiproperties:

"Where did Beyonce post dancing like this? Abeg tag me."

Uzoamakajoyce:

"What is wrong with the video tho? People will leave their messed up lives and be criticising other people. The truth is, if some people put just 20% of the energy they use in judging other people into fixing up their miserable lives, they would live way better than they are living now."

Compzard:

"You are not Beyonce. Pls rest."

Arin_wealth_12:

"This woman should rest abeg She sha wan stay relevant."

Angel's mother claps back at troll who said she didn't train her daughter well

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel's mother got social media buzzing during her question and answer session with fans.

A troll during the session asked Titi why Angel was not brought up properly and given good home training.

Titi who revealed she had Angel when she was 16 advised the troll to stop judging and do better when they had their own kids.

Source: Legit.ng