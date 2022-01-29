Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has made a revelation about her private life as she hinted that she doesn't have a partner

She shared a video that talked about the health benefits of having intimate times at least 21 times in a month

The actress declared that she hasn't had one in over a year and cried out for who will help her, she also prayed for herself

Movie star, Kemi Afolabi stirred massive reactions on social media after talking about her relationship and intimate life.

Kemi shared a video on her verified Instagram page that preached about the importance of having intimate time at least 21 times in a month to avoid the risks of having heart attack.

Kemi Afolabi talks about her private life. Credit: @kemiafolabiadesipe

Source: Instagram

The actress expressed fear because she has been on break for over a year due to lack of partner:

"Haa God pls save me o. I have been on break for more than a year sha. hmmmnnn who will help me bayii ? As I no get partner. I will not die of heart attack insha Allah.Amin."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

A number of Kemi's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to her post, some of them prayed for her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Funkejenifaakindele:

"You WEY baba God is preparing a better man for. You will be fine my sister."

Akoladehighlander:

"I would have help ooo but am still a virgin."

Koredewealthobasan:

"Heart attack is far from me niyen ooo. It’s 56 times a month."

Folasky_concept:

"God will provide a good partner for you.that will stand by you forever.. AMEN .God morning ma."

Ojulewastudio:

"It's well..as many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you with your God Ordained Soulmate."

Esterry_ayaba_official:

"You just A year?Awa o ni 6yrs nko bayi?I will not die of heart attack ijn!!"

Ibkchoice

"Mummy chill now don't mind all this one even my mama since how many years now she no do don't worry jare."

Source: Legit.ng