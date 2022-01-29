Popular actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media with proof of how her husband, Ned Nwoko pays her beautiful complements

The billionaire wife sent one of the photos she shared with fans on Instagram privately to her husband who called her a beauty

While fans of Regina gushed over the photos she shared, mixed reactions followed them after they made the rounds on social media

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared new abaya themed photos with her fans on Instagram and as expected, the comments have been thronging in.

Regina's fans aren't the only ones who think she is stunning as she shared a screenshot of her husband, Ned Nwoko's statement when she sent one of the photos to him privately.

Regina Daniels hubby gushes over her Photo credit: @regina.daniels

"Asa Ned "

See the post below:

Nihgerians react

susanchanelbeauty:

"Ned's Favorite "

blessing__nzeadibe:

"Asa Ned forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jennasecret__:

"Eiyaa, steady trying to convince the world that papa is young at heart. Must be exhausting."

mpho._.entle:

"You're so beautiful omg."

jane_dominic1:

"E be like she hadly gets compliments, that’s why she post asa neddd."

childthatbringswealth32:

"You are operating both accounts to pepper who? Not worry you go soon be senior wife. Have confidence in your mum and asaba charm, eye go clear one day."

alhajissweetheart:

"No be she dem find out last time dey run Ned social media account. Na she dey compliment na she dey answer."

ifunanya_official:

"It's obvious. Ned is in love "

ajuraofficial:

"Omoh love sweet oh ...Oluwa provide my own female Ned oh "

Jaruma claims Regina Daniels abuses substances

The fight between billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and Jaruma became messy as the kayanmata seller continued to expose more secrets.

After her release from police custody, Jaruma took to social media to brag heavily about how well connected she is and her Hausa folks are ruling the country.

In another post, the kayanmata seller shared a video of a young man analyzing some of Regina's past behaviour and attributed it to abuse of substances.

The young man also claimed that Regina's husband, Ned is aware of what she does and even aids her.

