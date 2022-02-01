Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, talked about the prospect of adding or swapping her acting career for a new profession

The actress is thrilled about how hypemen make money and are always booked to attend events even on weekdays

In a video that surfaced online, Funke said if one is not behind the camera, one might not make money in acting and considered becoming a hype woman

Ace actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, seems impressed with the kind of money hypemen make and she has signalled her intentions to become one of them.

The actress in a video that emerged online talked about how much money is involved in the hype business because they are always booked even during weekdays and get paid handsomely:

Funke Akindele considers becoming a hype woman. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

"So I heard hypemen now make a lot of money, you have to invite hypemen to your birthday parties aside club o they come for weddings and the rest and they make a lot of money."

Funke also hinted that if one is not behind the camera, one will not make too much money as she considers adding hyping to her successful career.

She further asked if they learn hyping as she demonstrated the skills in the hilarious video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Funke's video about becoming a hype woman, most of them urged her to go ahead.

Olamiteebo:

"I can’t take this woman serious."

Lammydelicious:

"And e go make sense o.... Imagine Jenifa in a party.. yo yo yo is jeuniva here, happy baiday."

Official_faithadama:

"Hype man will buy a car you will spray him the money for the car while you trek."

Ceek_nick:

"Nobody Absolutely Nobody Jenifa hyping : oremi olowo cubana."

Hiebywhumey:

"If you don train make I know sha.. nah you go hype me for my next bday party .. just keep shouting opoorrr fun Warisii."

I wish I can stop working

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele shared her thoughts about working hard.

In a post shared online, the filmmaker revealed that she sometimes wishes she could stop working and just have money to spend.

She, however, concluded that she would never give up even when she feels like it because the hustle is real.

