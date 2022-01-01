Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has shared a huge testimony with fans on how she struggled in 2021

The film star opened up about battling an incurable disease but can be managed with medications after several hospitals rejected her

Afolabi added that the illness made her to sell all her properties, write her will and even book a burial space with Ebony vaults

Popular Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, has given thanks to God for making her survive year 2021 as she shared her testimony on social media.

Kemi Afolabi opened up about dealing with an incurable disease that was later discovered after so many hospitals had rejected her and she had been moved from place to place.

Kemi Afolabi thanks God for sparing her life in 2021. Photos: @kemiafolabiadeshipe

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence????

Me ordinary sand????? That was toss around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!”

According to the actress, she had to do a COVID-19 test every 48 hours because she suffered shortness of breath and was placed on oxygen as well.

Afolabi added that she was finally diagnosed of a condition said to have no cure but could be managed by taking medications and also constantly visiting the hospital.

In her words:

“Finally I was diagnosed of a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE)

Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.

My life has changed forever but I am thankful I am still breathing.”

The actress noted that the sickness made her to write her will and to also book a space for her to be buried at Ebony vaults.

Also in the note, Afolabi added that the medications she had to be taking affected her weight and being part of an industry that cares about appearance, a lot of people would call her fat without hesitation.

See her post below:

Fans sympathise with actress

Tbellz07:

“Wowwwww. This is so touching. I pray the good lord would perfect her healing in Jesus name.”

Ecclesiafoods:

“People are going through a lot....Just be kind it doesn't cost anything and never assume....If possible pray for them even if you don't understand what's happening with them....God will heal you completely.”

Unified_wale:

“I’m very sure there has been some overzealous fans concerned with her weight loss some might have even been shaming her without knowing what he was going through… Be kind with your utterances with people always cos you don’t know what they might be battling with.”

Megakidsnaija:

“Oh Lupus! May Allah grant you strengthened immunity Kemi.”

Stella_olatokxy:

“What people go through behind closed doors. Thanking God for your life.”

Akinzo147:

“Truth is people in the entertainment industry go through a lot and the worst part is saving money is so difficult for them because of the pressure that we fans have put on them. So they spend so much on lifestyle to impress us fans.”

Elvis___ranking:

“And you kept all these to yourself?? Wow.... Thank God the surgery pulled through.”

Queen_sapphire_gold:

“Many people re busy dealing with serious issue,, but they kept smiling in public .”

So touching.

