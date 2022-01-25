The founder and senior pastor of Christ MercyLand Church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has again stretched out his giving hands

The man of God who had initially donated N8 million naira for the operation of Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, has given him another N1.5 million

Jeremiah visited the actor after the surgery and hinted that he needs prayers to fully recover, Clem referred to him as a true man of God

A Warri-based billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin donated another N1.5 million to popular Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, who has been battling with his health for about two years.

Clem had a successful surgery and the man of God visited him to offer encouragement and prayers.

Jeremiah had earlier donated N8 million naira for the actor's surgery which brings the total of his donation towards the actor's recovery to N9.5 million.

Clem has reportedly been confined to a sickbed for about 2 years after he was involved in an accident that damaged his lower and upper limbs.

The actor has been seeking financial assistance on social media before the man of God intervened and offered him N8 million.

During the prophet's visit to the actor, he prayed for him and noted how important it is for him to recover fully.

Reacting to Jeremiah's gesture, the actor who was in shock described the prophet as a true man of God who places humanity first.

Reactions from netizens

Nigerians have reacted differently to Prophet Jeremiah's gesture towards Clem Ohameze.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments:

Princeiykemyke:

"Humanity should be the only religion walai."

Zagaza.ca:

"Failed government. Zero Health Care."

_Nanah:

"May God heal him completely."

Uchesuccessduckson:

"Were is our Nollywood actor and actress director nobody is saying anything if ohameze enemy dies someone will be writing rest in peace legend of our time thank you prophet fufeyin God use your money as miracle is not easy."

Chnnbo:

"Thanks for all you do Prophet. Why give him money for surgery in the first place tho, when you could have perform one of your miracles and heal him.

