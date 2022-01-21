Nollywood actress Chizoba Nwokoye has shed uncontrollable tears after being robbed by her PA, Success Bright

In a heartwrenching video on social media, the film star recounted how the PA made away with her car key, ATM cards and emptied her account

According to Nwokoye, Success also logged her out of her monetized YouTube channel and took over the account

Nollywood actress Chizoba Nwokoye recently shed serious tears after her personal assistant, Success Bright, robbed her of her valuables.

In a video trending on social media, the film star explained how her PA stole her car key, her phones, and her ATM cards and then emptied her account.

Actress Chizoba Nwokoye has cried out after PA stole her car keys, phones and money.

Source: Instagram

According to her, they were together on a movie set when Success went away with her phones, her car key and her ATM cards. The film star explained that he was also aware of her PIN because she used to send him on errands with it.

According to her, he would probably have also taken her car, but he did not know how to drive.

The crying Nwokoye explained that the PA withdrew all the money in her account with different POS machines, leaving behind just N55.

See her post below:

The actress added that Success wasn’t done and he took things a step further by logging her out of her monetized YouTube channel and changing the details to his own.

Nwokoye explained that she had suffered to build the channel to where it was and she alerted Nigerians to apprehend Success wherever he is seen.

Chizoba also shared a TikTok video of the alleged thief showing a clearer view of his appearance. See below:

Nigerians react

A number of people sympathized with the actress over her ordeal and many of them asked if she did her due diligence before employing the young man. Read some of their comments below:

Chrisduruphotography:

“Dam*n I hope and pray someone finds this boy and lock him up forever.”

Florishohabuike:

“No one to trust nowadays.”

Billionaireafrica:

“How people decide to take another man’s sweat is still difficult to understand.”

Drew_ezemarcel:

“Never trust anyone with your valuablesWhen I said valuables it includes your life and all that gives meaning to your life, never entrust it to anyone.”

Tinywale:

“Very sad ! But as I Dey now , if person thief my ATM card , if him check Acct balance , him fit even put 2k for me self , cos man is down .”

Paschal_ose:

“I don’t think I can ever trust anyone to give them my ATM pin. Then never born that person sha.”

Bdswearsng:

“If you had done due diligence on him and told him to get two guarantors with landed properties before employment. All this mess wouldn’t have happened. Hope he gets caught.”

Wendy_adamma:

“Trenches boy wan chill with the big boys by force.”

Real_umay:

“I give my security my card too but you know what, that card doesn't contain more than a specific amount of money...she wasn't smart.”

Orgamarx:

“This is so sad honestly... When he is caught, he will now be sober and say it is the devil's handiwork...”

So sad.

