Actress Annie Idibia has gushed over her legendary singer husband, 2baba, in a touching social media post

According to the film star, she feels like she takes 2baba for granted and forgets that she lives with a god

Annie praised her husband’s talent, adding that she is grateful to be waking up to him by her side every day

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia have once again caused a buzz after the actress praised her husband online.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Annie shared a clip of 2baba singing on TV and accompanied it with a celebratory note for him.

According to the actress, her husband is an incredibly talented man and she feels like she takes him for granted.

Annie Idibia praises 2baba. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the film star added that she actually forgets she is literally living with a god and she is grateful to the universe for waking up next to his spirit every day.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Internet users react

Annie’s post gave a number of online fans things to say and some of them noted that couples sometimes forget and take each other for granted. Read some comments below:

Oluwafemiope:

“Most women/men forget this alot...It’s easy to take people for granted since we see them every day.”

Marizuiyke:

“My sister you no lie. 2baba is the god of African music. None of this guys can ever reach wetin 2baba don sing.”

Offishial_duchess:

“Very important to always remember and appreciate your spouse.”

Kaydeesmart:

“Resist the urge to shalaye.”

Bosundare:

“B like say you want to trend in a negative way again.”

Deezan_official:

“She don start again.”

Interesting.

2baba and Annie get loved up in music video

This 2022, 2baba and his actress wife, Annie Idibia have renewed the faith of their fans in love despite all odds.

The singer released the visuals for his new song Smile and his wife was in the video all loved up on him instead of a video vixen.

The love birds held horses as they walked through a field with high grasses.

Source: Legit.ng