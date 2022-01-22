Intimate products seller Jaruma Empire has shared a video on Instagram following reports of her police detention

The ‘kayamata’ seller told fans that she’s filming the video from ‘Ningi village prison’ as she lashed out at how people in power throw youths in prison

Jaruma equally noted that she would come out stronger and become Nigeria’s president just like past leaders also went to prison

Intimate products seller Hauwa Saidu popularly known by many as Jaruma Empire has confirmed that she was truly nabbed by officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The controversial lady who has been at loggerheads with actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, shared a video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Jaruma Live Broadcast From Ningi Village Prison.”

Jaruma blows hot as she shares video from 'Ningi village prison'. Photo: @jaruma_empire/@princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

In the two-minute clip, Jaruma pointed out how people have been mocking her on social media and making snide remarks about her arrest.

She stated that people often use police officers to bully and intimidate others when they are simply trying to defend themselves.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jaruma who appeared to be indirectly addressing Nwoko also mentioned how he uses police to intimate people in several cases and how a search for his name on Google yields disputes with youths.

She also made sure to mention her N10 million business deal with Regina that wasn’t as fruitful as she desired.

In her words:

"You’ll take someone’s land, plantation, the person will complain, you’ll send Nigerian Police to put the person in prison. I paid N10M for a job that wasn’t done and I complained. How many Nigerian youths do you want to put in prison?"

Jaruma went on to note how some past Nigerian leaders had to go to prison before they became president. She said her story is going to follow a similar pattern and she would eventually rule the country in future.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

callme_sammy_ said:

"You write ✍️ statement Abi you no write madam?"

benmethod.bc said:

"Omo e be like those police men really dealt with you ooh."

princekill_x said:

"Only One day you sidon for police canter you dey shout. Obj and co spent years in prison You gats stay more days ma’am."

iamtemade said:

"I am soooo happy you are fine, I have left a message for you when the rumors started flying, I was scared, glad your are back."

callme__angel01 said:

"I am so excited that you are fine mami J, am glad you are back.i was soo Scared and worried hardewuzy."

hardewuzy said:

"That’s the Nigerian system, the people with power and money think they can intimidate everyone."

My product is working on you, Jaruma to Ned Nwoko

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that popular businessman, Ned Nwoko, in a bid to address issues with his Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani, talked about Jaruma.

The billionaire denied claims that the intimacy products seller, Jaruma, caused the crash of his marriage to Laila.

In a video, Jaruma replied, noting that her product indeed works on Ned, and he lied about the things he said about Laila.

Source: Legit.ng