Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, recently touched the life of one of his staff members and mentee

Adebayo gifted the young man named Yemi ‘Yemtery’ Akinlosotu, a brand new car and handed documents over to him

Yemtery was left speechless and he continued to look on in awe before lying fully on the ground to show thanks to Femi Adebayo

Much loved Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, recently rewarded one of his staff and mentee with a wonderful gift.

Femi Adebayo gifted his mentee, Yemi ‘Yemtery’ Akinlosotu, a brand new car and even officially handed the documents of the vehicle over to him.

The great news was shared on social media by the grateful Yemtery who showed the moment Adebayo presented him with the car.

Actor Femi Adebayo gifts hardworking staff brand new car.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Adebayo was surrounded by some of his staff, including Yemtery, and then he announced that the young man deserved the car that was parked in the corner and gave him the papers to it.

Yemtery was left dumbfounded and the young man could not utter a word for several moments until his colleagues told him to collect the papers from his boss’ waiting hands.

The young man then prostrated fully to thank Femi Adebayo after collecting the papers.

In his caption, he explained that he did not know why he deserved such a gift while admitting that he had disappointed his boss on several occasions.

He wrote:

“With joy in my heart, I want to say a big thank you to my boss, my father, my mentor, my everything @femiadebayosalami

I really don’t know what I have done to deserve this gift sir.

I have lost count how many times I have wronged you sir, ranging from lots of disappointment, destruction of properties, and lots more.

Yet you still find it in your heart to bless me with this beautiful car. May you and your family never know sorrow for the rest of your life sir.

God bless you.”

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in from fans and colleagues

Thenepaboys:

“Congrats Boss! You deserve it o❤️.”

Oyinayomi13:

“Awwwnn.... congratulations bro...more wins.”

Iam_olaiya:

“You deserve it Sir! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Femioni021:

“Congratulations bro at last loyalty pay i can remember when both of you come to our location then, ones again congratulations.”

Jiganbabaoja

“Thank you boss yemi you don reap from your good doings ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kiitanbukola:

“He really deserve this more grace , thanks sir.”

Yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

“Wao. Thanks bro ❤️. He deserves it❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo and siblings surprise mother with car on 70th birthday

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello recently took to social media, full of praises for his wife Ejide who clocked 70 on Thursday, January 13.

The actor and his kids had something planned for their dear mum/wife as they pulled a surprise on her big day.

In a post shared by Oga Bello himself, his wife was surprised with a new Toyota Venza. He shared photos of the car and in the caption thanked God for the gift of family.

