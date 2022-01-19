Veteran Nollywood actress, Ebele Okaro, has turned a year older and she has celebrated it in style with fans on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the film star posted a stunning photo of herself, accompanied by a caption explaining the event

Numerous fans and celebrity colleagues of the star actress took to her comment section to wish her well

Popular veteran Nigerian actress, Ebele Okaro, turned a year older on January 19 and she made this known to fans on social media.

Taking to her official social media page, the top film star shared a photo of herself looking more beautiful than usual.

The actress rocked a shimmery green dress and complemented the look with her curly hairstyle and well made-up face.

Actress Ebele Okaro marks birthday in style. Photos: @ebelleokaro

Source: Instagram

Taking to her caption, Okaro proceeded to showering praises on herself while thanking God for giving her another year of life.

The actress wrote:

“I know who I am...A Child of Grace. I stand Tall, I stand Strong, I stand Evergreen, I stand Favoured, I stand Happy, I stand Blessed, I stand Healthy, I stand Joyful, I stand Gracious, I stand Wise, I stand Content, I stand as a Child of God...What can I say but Thank you Lord for Giving me another year of Life, Hope, Love and another Chance to Love you better.”

See her post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate actress

Read some of the comments from well-wishers to Ebele Okaro below:

Iamyvonnejegede:

“Happy birthday my mummy.”

Bensonokonkwo:

“..Happy Birthday ✨ mum of life with a great heart @ebelleokaro God's Light will impact your life today. It will make you shine amidst the present darkness in the world. It shall through you point out the way to others. It will give you strength to arise and burn for Him. Your eyes of understanding will be opened and enlightened. It shall influence all situations and circumstances around you and you shall be His Torch and Light bearer in Jesus Mighty and Protective Name. Amen have a great day.....”

Inempeter:

“Yeah mama happy birthday Mummy ❤️ May God Continue To Uplift And Prosper you .”

Shirleyigwe:

“Happy birthday mummy.”

Samdedesdx:

“Happy birthday to you and many many happy returns in good health. Thank you for bringing light to our screens.”

Victoriamasonmagbe:

“Happy blessed birthday mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Bee_97800:

“Happy birthday ma, may the blessings of God continue to be with you always❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

