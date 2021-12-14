Popular Nollywood veteran actors, Ebele Okaro and Harry Anyanwu, have shared a funny dance video online

The film stars were heard singing an old school song about getting down as they danced for the camera

According to them, they need to get down this Christmas season and they advised others to join in

Nigerian veteran actors, Ebele Okaro and Harry B Anyanwu, have dazzled fans on social media with a funny video of them dancing.

In the almost 30-seconds clip shared on Ebele’s page, she and Harry were heard singing an old school song and dancing.

Nollywood veteran actors Ebele Okaro and Harry B Anyanwu dance together in funny video. Photos: @ebelleokaro

Source: Instagram

Their impressive dance steps left fans in doubt of their ages as they jumped, whined their waists and did the popular ‘gbese’ steps among other things.

In the caption of the post, Ebele explained that they need to get down this Christmas season and advised others to do the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Harry Anyanwu on the other hand wrote:

“We re bringing back old school vibes for ur special delight ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Other Nollywood stars and fans reacted to their colleague’s funny video. Read some of their comments below:

Adinmasomadina:

“Nnem you crack us all up effortlessly.”

Queenethhilbert:

“Mama Abeg it’s too early.”

Goody_uc:

“ Beautiful to watch.”

Idongesitbruno:

“Sweet mama you no Dey carry last .”

Nice one.

Veteran actress Regina Askia puts banging body on display

Veteran Nigerian actress and ex-beauty queen, Regina Askia, has now tensioned fans on social media with her banging figure.

The movie star shared stunning photos that flaunted her hot legs and curves just days away from her 54th birthday.

In some of the photos, the former beauty queen rocked a simple mini black dress decorated with silver buttons on the side. She also wore a pair of black high-heeled court shoes.

In her caption, the retired actress explained that it was just some days away from her 54th birthday and six years away for her to clock 60.

Not stopping there, Askia added that she was someone’s grandma loading and she thanked God for being so good to her ahead of her birthday.

Source: Legit