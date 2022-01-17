BBNaija star, Tokunbo Idowu better known as TBoss is curious about when to stop greeting people a Happy New Year

TBoss advised her fans to celebrate their little wins and asked them the question hinting about her next birthday

She also shared a number of adorable photos with her daughter, and Nigerians have answered her question

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 2 star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss is giving her fans Monday motivation on Instagram and asking them a confusing question.

The reality star advised her fans to celebrate their little wins even if nobody else does and wished them a blessed and super productive week.

TBoss and her daughter. Credit: @offiicaltboss



TBoss then asked about the ideal time to wish people a Happy New Year:

"Meanwhile, until when is it acceptable to say Happy New Year? I think until March cos it’s my birthday then and I consider it a repeat of the year or if I haven’t seen you all year and I see you in October- Well Honey, it’s Happy new year to you."

She posted the advice and the question as captions for the beautiful photos of herself and her daughter, Starr.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commented on TBoss' post, most of them appreciated the beauty of her daughter.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amaarray

"She is so beautiful. My baby."

Mandyoganalazigha:

"My favorite Mom and Daughter❤️ i love watching your pictures. Your little girl is a Beautiful Angel. Aweee."

Pat.70:

"Wow! See my people. But Mum did not allow us see much of daughter's face oh."

Nkechiuduma:

"What did you do to her in the second slide,she wasn't happy such a beautiful child."

Teewoo87:

"That second slides kids and their moodswings."

Source: Legit.ng