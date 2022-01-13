Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola took to social media to celebrate his wife with a 'threatening' message

The comedian said he would have loved to celebrate her birthday with her throwback photos but he decided to pity her

Fans and celebrity friends of the comedian took to his comment section to congratulate and wish Cute Abiola's wife well

Comedian Cute Abiola is amazed at his wife's transformation as she turned a year older on Thursday, January 13.

The comedian shared lovely photos of his wife, telling her that he would pity her and not share her throwback photos.

Abiola went on to brag about himself as an Ilorin man. According to him, men from his state know how to take care of their women.

Comedian Cute Abiola celebrates his wife on her birthday. Photos: @thecuteabiola

He wrote:

"I will pity you ! I won’t share your throw back pictures ! It’s the big TRANSFORMATION for me tho. omo! To all ILORIN men! We are the best. we sabi take care of women abeg . We lead, others follows . Happy birthday to you my queen @mahma_____ MRS KHURAT ABIOLA."

Check out Abiola's wife's photos below:

Fans wish Abiola's wife well

kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday to your hunnie shugs."

alabaultimate:

"Happy birthday Olori Abiola, God bless your new age Aya World best."

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday wifey llnp."

gbsneh:

"Happy birthday sister MOSUNMOLA ❤️ God bless your new Age."

ayomisuperior:

"Happy birthday wifey. God bless your new age.."

bimmy_ajet:

"Happy birthday."

fortunate_klotinz:

"Happy birthday mahma … blessings."

nikkyjay_fabrics_wears4kings:

"Happy birthday to you dear MMYTC sweetie."

Show us the way

Comedians Cute Abiola and Zicsaloma entered the new year with new cars.

The comedians, however, did not announce the news on their social media pages. Their friend Sirbalo who is also a comedian shared the news on his Instagram story.

Sirbalo tagged Cute Abiola and congratulated him on his new ride. He also said the car is the beginning of greater things.

The comedian also shared the photo of Zicsaloma's car and said God would bless him more in 2022. He congratulated him and prayed that he would shine on.

