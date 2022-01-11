Popular actor, Alexx Ekubo has shaded his bestie IK Ogbonna on his birthday and fans are enjoying the meme

The actor sent birthday wishes to his friend and passed a slight dig at him about his hairline and growth

IK also shared a sharp looking photo of himself, fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their birthday wishes to him

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna is celebrating adding another year to his age and he is thankful for the special day.

The actor's bestie, Alexx Ekubo joined him in the celebration but made jokes about his hairline and artificial hair growth.

Alexx Ekubo shades IK Ogbonna on his birthday. Credit: @ikogbonna @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alex shared a photo of a man with a disjointed braid on his Instagram page and referred to him as IK Ogbonna. He also declared that he is proud of IK's hair journey.

"Happy Birthday @ikogbonna I’m soo proud of your hair journey, you’ve really come a long way. Keep growing & glowing."

Check out the post below:

The celebrant on his part shared a flawless photo of himself on his special day. In the caption, he simply wrote +1.

Check the posts below:

Birthday wishes

A number of IK Ogbonna's fans have sent their birthday wishes to him and warned Alexx Ekubo that he is looking for trouble over his post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bankulli:

"Happy birthday my brother blessings always in you do."

Funkejenifaakindele:

"My brother ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday. God bless you more."

Tolanibaj:

"Happy birthday Ik❤️❤️❤️ God bless you more x10000."

Mingtee3:

"Happy Birthday!! Wish you many more blessings and way more success, and you meeting your wife this year! Amen."

Funkejenifaakindele:

" You Dey find trouble."

Miraclebright_:

"I was expecting this trouble this day."

Steveheadmaxter:

"This fight might continue to the next generation, it will surly become Hereditary."

